Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Highlights #2 (30 July - 12 August 2022)

ITURI

SECURITY CONSTRAINTS LEAVE THOUSANDS WITHOUT HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE

The continuing deterioration of the security situation and its impact on civilians in Ituri remains worrying.

Between July 30 and August 11, at least 60 civilians were killed in armed attacks across the province, according to humanitarian sources. Several others are reported missing, including women and children, while some 38,500 people were forced to flee their homes. With limited or no access to their sources of livelihood, the affected population needs protection, food, shelter, basic household items and health care.

Meantime, security constraints continue to affect humanitarian operations, depriving thousands of vital aid. More than 9,500 displaced people have been left without critical assistance in Komanda following the suspension of the activities of an international NGO on 9 August, because of heightened insecurity.

Similarly, due to recurrent attacks in Boga, no aid has been provided in the area since the resurgence of violence in July, leaving more than 47,000 without aid.

NORTH KIVU

INCREASE IN CASES OF GENDERBASED VIOLENCE

North Kivu has recorded twice as many cases of gender-based violence between January and June compared to the same period in 2021. With over 20,000 cases registered in the first six months, protection actors attribute this surge to continuing armed violence across the province, as well as the increase of awareness-raising activities that have encouraged victims to break the silence. Masisi,

Nyiragongo and Rutshuru territories have recorded the highest number of cases. In Rutshuru, clashes have negatively affected the availability of services; survivors find it difficult to access health care, especially as medical structures have been damaged during armed clashes. At least 13 medical centers have been affected attacked/ looted in Rutshuru and Rwanguba health zones since March 2022.

TANGANYIKA

REPEATED ARMED ATTACKS IN MANONO

Between 3 and 5 August, an armed group launched a series of attacks on the villages of Katonge and Katanga Carrière in Manono territory, killing at least three civilians. Several dozens of houses were burnt, forcing around 8,800 people to flee their homes. The armed group had not carried out any attacks on the area formerly known as the "triangle of death" since 2018. Their presence in the area raises fears of a new resurgence of violence.

SOUTH-KIVU

CHOLERA CASES SOAR IN FIZI TERRITORY

Health authorities are reporting a steady increase in cholera cases in Fizi territory, from 12 cases per week in mid-June to 34 and 65 these past two weeks. With 927 cases, including one death, Fizi recorded twice as many cases between January and July as during the same period in 2021. SouthKivu, like many provinces in eastern DRC, is prone to cholera outbreaks as access to clean water, hygiene and sanitation facilities are insufficient.

To contain the disease, humanitarian partners and health authorities have created more water chlorination sites, distributed water purification equipment to households, and conducted awareness campaigns in the communities.

Despite this effort, the needs still outstrip current response capacities. Sustainable solutions will include a significant investment in the water and sanitation sectors.