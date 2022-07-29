Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Highlights #1 (16 - 29 July 2022)

NORTH-KIVU

CERF ALLOCATES USD 13 MILLION TO RUTSHURU CRISIS

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated this week USD 13 million to respond to the humanitarian needs born of out the recent conflict in Rutshuru Territory. The funding will enable UN agencies and national and international NGOs to scale up their response as they continue to provide assistance to thousands of displaced families who have sought refuge in churches, schools, stadiums and other makeshift shelters, as well as within host families in Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories. Humanitarian operations will also target host families. Since clashes broke out in March, more than 160,000 people have been displaced within North Kivu; some 40,000 others have crossed the border into Uganda, more than 60% of whom are children. At least 14 health centers and nine school canteens have been attacked/pillaged since March. To date, nearly 90% of the 183,000 people targeted have received some assistance.

MANIEMA

AT LEAST 589,000 CHILDREN TARGETED FOR POLIO VACCINATION

Congolese health authorities wrapped up on 22 July a two-day polio vaccination campaign targeting some 589,000 children under 5 in Maniema as the country is fighting vaccine-derived polio cases. The province has recorded 74 of the 94 vaccine-derived cases in the country this year. In 2021, there were a total of 28 vaccine-derived cases in the entire country. This is the second round of vaccination this year in Maniema. Maniema has among the lowest vaccination rates of all diseases in DRC.

ITURI

CIVILIANS UNDER ATTACK IN BOGA HEALTH ZONE

Between 7 and 25 July, armed groups conducted 10 attacks on villages in Boga Health Zone, killing at least 30 civilians, abducting more than 80 people including children, and torching down more than 700 houses. The attacks forced at least 20,000 people to flee their homes. The violence has led to a drop in the number of displaced people who had been returning home to Boga over recent months; it has also hampered the ability of UN agencies and NGOs to deliver aid. Since the beginning of the year, Ituri Province has been caught in a spiral of violence. Today, more than 1.6 million people are displaced across Ituri.

SOUTH-KIVU

CERF FUNDING FOR HEALTH PROJECTS IN FIZI AND RUZIZI

On 23 July, the World Health Organization and South Kivu authorities launched a year-long project aimed at improving access to healthcare in the areas of Fizi and Ruzizi. Financed by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the project aims to conduct disease surveillance, to deploy mobile health response teams, to equip 70 health facilities with essential medical supplies, and provide training to essential healthcare workers. The project will also target children and persons with disabilities.