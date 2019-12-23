Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Fund - Dashboard (December 2019)

The DRC Humanitarian Fund continues to reach people in need of life-saving assistance, by working together with its partners to address priority needs in an effective, targeted and principled manner.

In 2019, the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) approved six allocations amounting to $ 79.8 million, among which one standard allocation and five emergency allocations.

These funds have enabled 63 implementing partners (30 international NGOs, 29 national NGOs and 4 UN agencies) to directly assist the most vulnerable populations across the country.

This year, nine donors contributed $73.7 million to the Fund, enabling its partners to deliver timely and coordinated assistance, and to save lives.