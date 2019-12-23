23 Dec 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Fund - Dashboard (December 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 23 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.19 MB)

The DRC Humanitarian Fund continues to reach people in need of life-saving assistance, by working together with its partners to address priority needs in an effective, targeted and principled manner.

In 2019, the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) approved six allocations amounting to $ 79.8 million, among which one standard allocation and five emergency allocations.

These funds have enabled 63 implementing partners (30 international NGOs, 29 national NGOs and 4 UN agencies) to directly assist the most vulnerable populations across the country.

This year, nine donors contributed $73.7 million to the Fund, enabling its partners to deliver timely and coordinated assistance, and to save lives.

