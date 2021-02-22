DR Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Humanitarian Fund - Dashboard 2020

The DRC Humanitarian Fund continues to reach people in need of life-saving assistance, by working together with its partners to address priority needs in an effective, targeted and principled way.

In 2020, the Humanitarian Coordinator approved eight allocations amounting to US$ 74.6 million, among which one standard allocation and seven reserve allocations.

Throughout the year, ten donors contributed $57.1 million to the Fund, enabling 66 implementing partners (30 international NGOs, 29 national NGOs, 6 UN Agencies and 1 national Red Cross) to provide much needed assistance to the most vulnerable populations across the country.

