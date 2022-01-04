DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo – Humanitarian crisis (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2022)
- The publication of the humanitarian needs overview for 2022 confirms one of the most complex and longest humanitarian crises in the world. Conflict and insecurity, natural disasters and epidemics contribute to the bleak picture, as well as chronic poverty, lack of basic services and infrastructure.
- Over for 27 million Congolese are acutely food insecure at Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and Emergency (IPC Phase 4) level -- the highest number worldwide.
- 2.4 million children under 5 years are acutely severely malnourished.
- 5.5 million people are internally displaced, mainly due to conflict and insecurity -- the highest number in Africa. In addition, the country hosts over half a million refugees.
- Almost 50,000 human rights violations were reported between January and October 2021, as well as over 74,000 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (January-September 2021) with women and girls accounting for 94% of reported cases.
- 21 diseases under surveillance have the potential to become epidemics. In 2021, six did so, including measles, cholera and COVID-19.