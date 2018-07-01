Democratic Republic of Congo: Human Rights Council must ensure accountability for serious human rights violations committed in the Kasais

Index number: IOR 40/8681/2018

Despite an apparent de-escalation of the fighting between Government forces and the Kamuena Nsapu since mid-2017, serious human rights violations and abuses continue to be committed in the Kasaï region, including extrajudicial killings, sexual assaults against women, and forced recruitment of children.

At the same time, the human rights situation is deteriorating elsewhere in the country as the deadline to organize elections on 23 December approaches. Armed groups continue to attack civilians leading to mass displacements of populations including in the provinces of Ituri, North and South Kivu, the Tanganyika.

In light of these concerns, Amnesty International calls on the UN Human Rights Council to renew the mandate of the team of international experts on the situation in the Kasai regions during its 38th session, and consider broadening its scope to address other areas of concern in the DRC, such as the human rights violations linked to the electoral process and the gross human rights violations that continue to be committed in several provinces including, Ituri, North and South Kivu and the Tanganyika. The Council should also ensure continued support and monitoring of the overall human rights situation in the country as well as the region, through the Office the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The UN must also take concrete steps to ensure accountability for crimes under international law, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, and serious human rights violations in the Kasaï region in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).