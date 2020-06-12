Democratic Republic of the Congo - Fourth Additional Financing for the Health System Strengthening for Better Maternal and Child Health Results Project

IDA Grant: US $79 million equivalent

IDA Credit: US $121 million equivalent

Maturity: 38 years Grace: 6 years

Project ID P173415

Project Objectives Description: The development objectives of the Project are to improve utilization and quality of maternal and child health services in targeted areas within the Recipient's territory and to provide an immediate and effective response to an eligible crisis or emergency. The AF4 seeks to fill the financing gap caused by the project becoming the main vehicle to finance DRC’s Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreaks (EVD and EVD10). It will also cover a cost-overrun that resulted from EVD10 lasting for more than 21 months and mitigation of socio-economic impacts from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on households.