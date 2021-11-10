Democratic Republic of Congo: Food Security & Nutrition Snapshot | November 2021

Overview

Acute Food Insecurity (AFI)

Around 27 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between September and December 2021, of which around 6.1 million people are experiencing critical levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 4). The country has the largest number of highly food insecure people in the world. This food insecurity is a result of a combination of conflict, economic decline, high food prices and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the latest analysis represents a slight improvement in comparison with last year’s figures (27.3 million), the caseload and severity remain unacceptably high. Out of a total of 179 areas analysed, five territories have been classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), mainly Djugu (Ituri Province), Kamonia and Luebo (Kasai Province), as well as Dibaya and Luiza (Central Kasai Province). In the projection period, from January to June 2022, 25.9 million people or 25% of the analysed population will likely be in IPC Phase 3 or above, including 5.4 million in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). The situation in Irumu (Ituri Province) and Gungu (Kwilu Province) will likely deteriorate, changing the classification of these areas to Emergency (IPC Phase 4) with respectively 65% and 45% of their populations facing critical levels of food insecurity.

Acute Malnutrition (AMN)

The first-ever IPC Acute Malnutrition analysis conducted in 70 health zones out of the 503 areas of DRC has revealed that nearly 860,000 children under the age of five and nearly 470,000 pregnant or lactating women are likely to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2022. Of the children, more than 200,000 are expected to be severely malnourished and will urgently require treatment. The causes of acute malnutrition in DRC include poor child feeding practice, high levels of acute food insecurity and inadequate access to health services, among others. Out of the 60 health zones included in territories covered by the AFI analysis, 35 have the same IPC classification (Phase 3) in both AFI and AMN scales, while 13 have a more severe AMN classification than the AFI one.