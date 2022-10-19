Democratic Republic of Congo – Food insecurity (DG ECHO, IPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2022)

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has the largest number of food insecure people in the world. Approximately 26.4 million Congolese are acutely food insecure, according to the Integrated food security Phase Classification (IPC) for the period of July to December 2022, published on 18 October 2022.

Out of these 26.4 million people, 3.8 million are facing emergency levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 4, the second highest after Phase 5 for famine) with large food consumptions gaps; 22.6 million are at crisis level (IPC Phase 3) and only marginally able to meet minimum food needs.