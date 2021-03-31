Democratic Republic of Congo – Food insecurity alert (DG ECHO, IPC, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 March 2021)

Almost a third of the Congolese population goes hungry: A staggering 27.3 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are facing high levels of acute food insecurity, according to new data presented by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC). This is the highest figure ever recorded by IPC worldwide. 6.7 million Congolese are food insecure at emergency level (IPC phase 4).

The intensifying hunger crisis is largely caused by an upsurge of violence, conflict and instability, especially in eastern DRC. Over 5 million people are internally displaced in the DRC. Other key drivers for the unprecedented levels of food insecurity are the COVID-19 pandemic and overall economic decline. The lack of infrastructure, limited access to basic services, recurrent disease outbreaks and poverty are additional factors.