Democratic Republic of Congo: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated December 27, 2017

SITUATION

Many parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continue to experience prolonged conflict and widespread poverty, contributing to population displacement, chronic food insecurity and restricted livelihood activities. In addition, emerging crises in the Kasaï, Kasaï-Central, Kasaï-Oriental and Tanganyika provinces are displacing families, disrupting agriculture and impeding access to markets, health care and schools. There are approximately 4.1 million Congolese internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). As of October 2017, the DRC also hosts over 526,000 refugees from neighboring countries.

Food security conditions in the DRC have worsened in the past year. Nearly 7.7 million Congolese are experiencing acute food insecurity, a 30 percent increase from the 5.9 million reported in June 2016, according to the latest IPC analysis*.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects that Crisis (IPC 3) level food insecurity will persist in parts of Haut-Katanga and Maniema provinces through January 2018 and in Kasaï, Kasaï-Central, Kasaï-Oriental and Tanganyika provinces through May 2018. Other areas of central and eastern DRC will experience Stressed (IPC 2) levels of food insecurity until January. Market availability of food is projected to improve as the return of normal rainfall is likely to benefit crop prospects and imports of maize have increased, according to FEWS NET.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal—IPC 1—to Famine—IPC 5.*

Response