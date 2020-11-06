Democratic Republic of the Congo: Floods in Uvira - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report, DREF operation n° MDRCD030

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In April 2020, the city of Uvira in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), experienced heavy rainfalls that caused floods in the city and its surroundings. Initial rapid assessments conducted showed that these floods caused great damage in nine (9) out of the 14 districts of the city (namely Kakombe, Rombe I, Rombe II, Mulongwe, Kasenga, Rugenge, Kavimvira, Songo, Kilibula), affecting approximately 108,400 people who were forced to leave their homes and moved in with host families or in temporary shelters set up by authorities, in schools and churches. At least 5,000 houses were destroyed. In addition to Uvira, the village of Runingu and the rural communes of Sange and Kilibula were equally affected. Overall, at least 52 people died and were buried by the volunteers from the Uvira branch of DRC Red Cross.

Soon after the disaster occurred, the NS undertook an initial rapid assessment, jointly with the ICRC, to evaluate the damage on sanitation infrastructure, households’ food stocks and livestock assets, etc. The main source of water built by the local government (REGIDESO) was destroyed, presenting a major health risk with water-borne diseases.

Based on the preliminary assessments carried out by the DRC RC and its RCRC Movement partners as well as the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) consolidated needs assessment of 28 Aril 2020, about 2,000 households (12,000 people) were displaced. Following the above, an in-depth analysis and a market study were carried out by DRC RC in the affected areas.

In response to this floods, a DREF operation was launched on 1 May 2020 for CHF 375,388 to support 3,000 floodaffected households through cash transfer to access immediate livelihoods needs, provide WASH services as well as basic psychosocial support under health area of focus.