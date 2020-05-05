Democratic Republic of the Congo: Floods in Uvira - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF n° MDRCD030

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The city of Uvira, centre of the eponymous territory, in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), experienced heavy rainfalls that caused floods in the whole city and its surroundings during the night of 16 to 17 April 2020. The rains also affected neighbouring Maniema. Initial rapid assessments conducted show that these floods caused great damages in nine (9) out of the 14 districts of the city, affecting approximately 70,000 people who have been obliged to leave their houses to move in with host families or in temporary shelters set up by authorities, in schools and churches. Besides, at least 38 deaths, 185 wounded and 100 separated children have been registered. To note, there are 8 official shelters set up by authorities and 21 unofficial sites. Approximately 12,000 people (18 %) of affected communities now live in shelters while the remaining 58,000 have found refuge in host families.

The rise of the waters of Lake Tanganyika, resulting from continuous rainfall in the area between March and April 2020, reaching about 100 cm above its usual bed, and subsequent floods due to the overflow of rivers has induced several vulnerabilities to the floods affected communities. The main consequence is the displacement of several affected households to host families or to schools and churches/ temporary accommodation sites.

In a context of COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) epidemic, coupled with several ongoing crises (food insecurity, conflicts, etc.), are expected in the DRC and will likely exacerbate the various humanitarian needs that would have to be met in the coming months.