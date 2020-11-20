Democratic Republic of Congo - Floods update (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 November 2020)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect most of the country (particularly the eastern Provinces) over the last few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in fatalities and damage.

According to media reports, 3 people have died in the Kalehe Territory (South Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo). Several houses have been damaged and roads blocked.

In addition, the death toll in Sake Town area (North Kivu Province) has risen to 6, following flood events on 15 November.