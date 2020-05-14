Democratic Republic of the Congo - Floods (UN OCHA, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2020)

Floods continue to affect the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since the end of April, causing significant material damage.

According to UN OCHA latest report, the hardest hit areas are in South Kivu, and Maniema Provinces (east DRC). In South Kivu, nearly 37,000 people are displaced, at least 7,220 houses have been destroyed, and more than 86,000 people have been affected, particularly in Ulvira City.

In Maniema, recent floods have destroyed hundreds of houses, leaving more than 750 people displaced, bringing to least 27,500 the total number of people affected.

The current flooding events increase the risk of outbreaks of water-borne diseases, such as cholera. Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over most of DRC on 14-15 May.