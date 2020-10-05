DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2020)
Floods have affected North Kivu Province (eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo) following heavy rain on 2 October. According to media reports, at least 15 people died in Sake Town (Masisi territory) after the overflow of the Mutahyo River. Dozens of people have been displaced, several houses flooded and schools and health centres damaged. More rain is expected across the affected province over the next 24 hours.