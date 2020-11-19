DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2020)
- On 15 November, floodings triggered by heavy rainfall affected North Kivu Province (eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo), leading to fatalities and damage.
- According to media reports, at least 5 people have died and 4 are missing in Sake Town area (Masisi territory, southern North-Kivu). At least 25 houses were flooded as well as several schools.
- In October, the same area was hit by floods that resulted in at least 15 fatalities.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is expected across most Provinces of the country, including North Kivu Province.