09 Jan 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo - Floods (Media, NOAA, WMO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 8 January 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jan 2018 View Original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting several areas of Kinshasa city (Democratic Republic of Congo) over the past few days causing rivers to overflow, casualties and damages.

  • According to local media, as of 8 January, at least 37 people have been killed in shanty towns in the Capital Kinshasa due to floods and mudslides.

  • Over the next 24 hours moderate to light rain may continue to affect the already affected areas of the country.

