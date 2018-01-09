Democratic Republic of Congo - Floods (Media, NOAA, WMO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 8 January 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Jan 2018
Heavy rain has been affecting several areas of Kinshasa city (Democratic Republic of Congo) over the past few days causing rivers to overflow, casualties and damages.
According to local media, as of 8 January, at least 37 people have been killed in shanty towns in the Capital Kinshasa due to floods and mudslides.
Over the next 24 hours moderate to light rain may continue to affect the already affected areas of the country.