Democratic Republic of the Congo: Floods in Kinshasa - Operation Update Report, DREF n° MDRCD029

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The signing of the MoU with the National Society (NS) took considerable time, until late January 2020. besides, the activities started towards late February 2020 due to NS internal administrative delays. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the operation is again halted as Government authorities have decided to confine the Kinshasa province until late April 2020, as a measure to stop the spread of the pandemic. This unexpected situation is occurring at a time when the NS and IFRC teams were rushing to complete the operation by 11 April 2020 as initially planned. This will no longer be possible due to the new restrictions in place. Thus, this operations update is requesting a two months no-cost timeframe extension of the DREF operation, until 11 June 2020. This will allow NS to complete activities if lockdown ends in ending April and allow sufficient time to close down the operation. Additionally, the NS has expressed the need to extend the contract of the Rapid Response personnel (1 PMER and 2 WASH) who have been supporting them with this operation. Thus, this update is also extending the contract of the Rapid Response personnel by one month because of travel restrictions and in the meantime, they can support NS to complete activities and begin drafting of final report.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster From October to November 2019, torrential rains caused serious flooding in seven provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, including Nord-Ubangi, Sud-Ubangi, Mongala, Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, Maniema, Sud-Kivu, Kasaï, Kinshasa and Tshopo, with Nord-Ubangi, Sud-Ubangi, Mongala and Kinshasa provinces being the most affected provinces. The IFRC tried to mobilize international support to respond to the floods and secured funding from USAID for the response in Nord Ubangi province, and DREF funds for the response in Kinshasa through this DREF operation. The situation described in this report relates exclusively to the intervention in Kinshasa with DREF funds. Another reporting line exists for the response in Nord Ubangi.

In Kinshasa, the rains continued until March 2020 and forecast estimate that the rains will continue until June 2020, with possible new flooding. So far, the situation has not reached a level where there is a need to revise the operation to include new people in need.

However, there is an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in Kinshasa, which has already affected about 90 people and killed 6 as at 6 April 2020. The flood operation is halted because of the measures taken to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.