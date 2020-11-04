Democratic Republic of the Congo: Floods in Kinshasa - Final Report, DREF n° MDRCD029

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

From October to November 2019, torrential rains caused serious flooding in seven provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including Nord-Ubangi, Sud-Ubangi, Mongala, Bas-Uele, Haut-Uele, Maniema, Sud-Kivu, Kasaï, Kinshasa and Tshopo, with Nord-Ubangi, Sud-Ubangi, Mongala and Kinshasa provinces being the most affected provinces. The IFRC tried to mobilize international support to respond to the floods and secured funding from USAID for the response in Nord Ubangi province, and DREF funds for the response in Kinshasa through this DREF operation. The situation described in this report relates exclusively to the intervention in Kinshasa with DREF funds. Another reporting line exists for the response in Nord Ubangi.

DRC Red Cross teams were busy implementing planned activities when the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in March 2020. The restriction measures that ensued prompted the extension of the DREF timeframe to 6 months in Operations update No 1, with the new end date on 11 June 2020.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

Immediately after the flooding occurred in Kinshasa, the NS deployed 135 Red Cross volunteers to the field to conduct a rapid multi-sector assessment of the situation. This resulted in the identification of the most vulnerable people and their urgent needs, including emergency shelter, first aid, non-food items (NFIs) distribution, environmental sanitation, and hygiene promotion.

Thanks to DREF funds, Red Cross volunteers were able to perform the following:

Distribution of 3 tarpaulins to each of the 200 households identified as the most vulnerable as their houses had been destroyed completely.

Distribution of 1 tarpaulin to each of the 800 households identified with partially destroyed households.

Distribution of other Non-Food Items (NFI), including aqua tabs for water purification to 1,000 households.

Distribution of 2,000 Insecticide-treated nets to 1,000 households.

Pre-positioning of 30 first-aid kits in 9 targeted communes in Kinshasa.

Hygiene promotion and sanitation in households, schools, and public places. With this specific activity, Red Cross volunteers reached 137,592 people, including 61,043 women, 33,469 men, 15,639 girls, 13,999 boys, 12,937 students and 505 teachers.

Disinfection of 12,113 houses and 15,200 latrines, which are used by 57,693 people, including 20,952 women, 19,737 men, 9,046 girls and 7,958 boys.

Some 25,000 people reached with health promotion and first aid services.

5,000 people reached with WASH items.

10 hand-washing devices installed at Hôpital Roi Baudouin in Kinshasa.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

IFRC re-established its Country Office in Kinshasa in 2018 and has been supporting the DRC RC from there since then.

ICRC is also present in the country and has been supporting the NS mostly in eastern region of the DRC.

In addition, the DRC RC is carrying out programs with the Spanish RC, Swedish RC, Belgium RC, and French RC. These include capacity building projects in first aid, disaster preparedness and management, health, and resilience in several provinces of the country.

The NS’ disaster response stockpile pre-positioned in Kinshasa province to respond specifically to the floods was used in this operation.

Overview of other actors’ actions in country

In Nord-Ubangi, Government supported the identification of the communities, and distributed food items to the most vulnerable people affected by flooding.

UNICEF, UNFPA and UNHCR have responded in accordance with their respective mandates by providing food assistance or household items, as well as by distributing protection, and dignity kits.

The Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa supported the NS bilaterally to assist 600 households affected by the floods in the Commune of Limete in Kinshasa.