Democratic Republic of Congo - Floods (Floodlist, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 11 November 2019)

Several regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been affected by flooding, following intense rain since mid October.

The worst hit areas are Zongo and Libenge towns (Sud-Ubangi Province, north-western DRC), where the river Ubangui breached its banks and flood waters have yet to recede.

One person died in Zongo and 36,800 people are homeless. In Sud-Ubangi province, media report 14,200 houses damaged, 12 schools, 21 bridges, 48 public buildings and wide areas of crops.

Heavy rain will continue to affect most of the DRC from 11-13 November.