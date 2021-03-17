Democratic Republic of the Congo - Floods (DG ECHO, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 March 2021)

Heavy rain was reported on 15-16 March across Kinshasa Capital City (western Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC), triggering extensive flooding and resulting in fatalities and material damage. Distribution of water to the affected areas is currently cut.

According to media, at least four people have died and a number of houses have been damaged. Floodwaters have caused the partial collapse of Ndjili Bridge, which connects N'Djili International Airport and several Districts in the outskirts of Kinshasa.