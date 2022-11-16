Democratic Republic of the Congo - Floods and landslides (Media, WMO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting the Souh-Kivu Province (eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo) since 13 November, triggering landslides and causing floods and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 16 November, four fatalities, several injured people and destroyed houses across the Bunyakiri Town (Kalehe Territory, northern South Kivu Province) due to a landslide that occurred on 15 November. In addition, three people died, one person has been injured and one house has been destroyed following a wall collapse due to the heavy rainfall in Bukavu City (northern South Kivu Province).