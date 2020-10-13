DR Congo + 1 more
Democratic Republic of Congo – Expulsion of Congolese from Angola (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, DRC authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 October 2020)
- Congolese authorities have reported the arrival of over 21,000 Congolese in the province of Kasai of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) so far in 2020, after being expelled from Angola.
- Following their expulsion from Angola, around 2,650 Congolese nationals, mainly men but also women and children, arrived in Kasai during the month of September 2020. Most of them are staying close to the border in the city of Kamonia, waiting for an opportunity to return to their villages of origin.
- There is no support being provided in order to ensure the livelihood or reintegration of these returnees.
- Expulsions began in October 2018, when Angolan authorities decided to enforce stricter migration rules and started expulsing Congolese nationals who were considered to be illegally staying in the country. Since then, it is estimated that over 400,000 Congolese have been expelled, including some unaccompanied minors, as well as Congolese who had been living in Angola for decades.