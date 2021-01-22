Democratic Republic of Congo – Escalating violence in the East (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2021)

A new wave of extreme violence is affecting the area of Beni in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). 150 civilians were killed and over 100 persons wounded or kidnapped since 11 December 2020, the majority were women and children.

As a consequence, 67,000 persons have fled their homes and are now living with host families. These populations are extremely vulnerable and in need of assistance, essentially food, health; including psychosocial support and access to clean water and sanitation.

Violence and criminality have significantly increased in the eastern provinces of the DRC. Over 20,000 security incidents were registered in 2020, an increase of 38% compared to 2019. Ituri province has been particularly affected: the number of security incidents doubled compared to 2019, and many occurred during humanitarian interventions.