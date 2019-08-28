28 Aug 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Escalating conflict (DG ECHO, UN, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

The Masisi area in North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been the violent playground of different armed groups for many years, but the conflict has been escalating since the beginning of 2019, when the power balance between various non-state armed actors shifted. As a result, more than 265,000 people have become internally displaced in Masisi, out of whom 45,500 live in official IDP sites. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) reports high humanitarian needs among the displaced population, including for protection, food, shelter, health, water, sanitation and hygiene. Almost 1,600 persons were victims of violence and at least 577 civilians were killed between January and June 2019. One health NGO reported treating 417 victims of gender-based violence between April and June 2019 alone. While humanitarian needs are rising in Masisi, the number of humanitarian actors has significantly decreased since 2017, mainly due to rising levels of insecurity, but also because of funding challenges. The province of North Kivu also faces an ongoing outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.