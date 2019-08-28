Democratic Republic of the Congo – Escalating conflict (DG ECHO, UN, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 August 2019)

The Masisi area in North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been the violent playground of different armed groups for many years, but the conflict has been escalating since the beginning of 2019, when the power balance between various non-state armed actors shifted. As a result, more than 265,000 people have become internally displaced in Masisi, out of whom 45,500 live in official IDP sites. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) reports high humanitarian needs among the displaced population, including for protection, food, shelter, health, water, sanitation and hygiene. Almost 1,600 persons were victims of violence and at least 577 civilians were killed between January and June 2019. One health NGO reported treating 417 victims of gender-based violence between April and June 2019 alone. While humanitarian needs are rising in Masisi, the number of humanitarian actors has significantly decreased since 2017, mainly due to rising levels of insecurity, but also because of funding challenges. The province of North Kivu also faces an ongoing outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease.