20 Dec 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo - Escalating conflict and displacement (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 20 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Violence is further escalating in eastern DRC where an attack led by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a group originally from Uganda and accused of atrocities, killed 22 civilians in Beni on 14 December. In total, ADF reportedly killed around 180 civilians since the Congolese army launched a military offensive against the group in October.
  • The confrontation also displaced around 81,000 persons, bringing the total of internally displaced people in Ituri and North Kivu provinces to 2.6 million.
  • This additional instability further complicates the humanitarian action on the ground, including the Ebola response. The upsurge in fighting and insecurity is jeopardizing efforts to contain the epidemic and will most likely provoke a new rise of cases in areas where health workers no longer have access.
  • It could also worsen the general humanitarian situation in the two provinces, especially food insecurity and child malnutrition. The number of acutely food insecure people in Ituri and North Kivu is reaching almost 4 million.

