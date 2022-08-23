The Democratic Republic of Congo - Epidemics (DG ECHO, WHO, Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2022)

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has a very high infectious disease burden and is prone to recurrent epidemics that require emergency support and create additional humanitarian needs.

Authorities declared the resurgence of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Beni in North Kivu province on 22 August 2022. The patient already died. Genome sequencing has confirmed that the case represents a flare-up of the previous EVD outbreak in the area in 2018-2020. In total, there were five EVD cases (100% lethality) in the DRC so far in 2022.