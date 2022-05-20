Democratic Republic of Congo – Epidemics (DG ECHO, WHO, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2022)

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has a very high infectious disease burden and is prone to recurrent epidemics that require emergency support and create additional humanitarian needs.

The country is currently dealing with outbreaks of cholera, Ebola, measles, monkey pox, plague, yellow fever and vaccine-derived polio. A fifth wave of COVID-19 seems to emerge.

Part of disease control efforts for these various outbreaks is vaccination against cholera, polio, yellow fever, Ebola, measles, monkey pox and COVID-19.

The DRC has also been selected as a priority country for the new malaria vaccine for children at risk.