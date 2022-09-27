Democratic Republic of the Congo – End of Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

The latest outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) – the 15th in the DRC – ended on 27 September 2022, 42 days after the burial of the sole EVD victim of the outbreak.
Authorities had declared the resurgence of the virus in Beni in North Kivu province on 22 August 2022. Genome sequencing of the virus confirmed that the case represented a flare-up of the previous EVD outbreak in the area in 2018-2020.
Vaccination played again an important part in the response. 51 direct contacts of the Ebola victim and 303 contacts of contacts were vaccinated. This is in contrast to the currently ongoing EVD outbreak in Uganda, where responders face the Sudan strain of the virus, for which there is no vaccine.
The occurrence of Ebola virus disease outbreaks, including resurgences, has risen sharply in the DRC in recent years. The World Health Organisation wants to see surveillance systems and compliance with infection prevention and control measures reinforced. More research is needed to understand the dynamics of the disease and develop control strategies.