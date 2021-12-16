DR Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo – End of Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, WHO, Authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 December 2021)
- The Minister of Health declared the end of the 13th outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- The outbreak occurred in the province of North Kivu, affecting the health zone of Beni. A total of 11 EVD cases have been reported, eight confirmed and three probable. Nine people died. The outbreak was officially declared on 8 October 2021. The re-emergence of the virus was linked to a survivor of the previous Ebola epidemic in North Kivu that ended in June 2020.
- 1,820 people have been vaccinated in the effort to contain the epidemic. 1,533 laboratory tests were carried out. The capacities of the local health system, acquired during the previous EVD outbreak, was an important factor to successfully end the resurgence of the virus, despite a nation-wide strike of healthcare workers and high insecurity in the area. Response teams have visited 22,958 households to sensitise local communities about Ebola.
- With the end of the outbreak, a 90-day phase of heightened surveillance kicks in.