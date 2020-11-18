DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo – End of Ebola outbreak (DG ECHO, authorities, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2020)
- The health minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) declared the end of the 11th Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in the country today, 18 November 2020.
- The outbreak occurred in the province of Equateur. A total of 130 EVD cases have been reported, including 55 deaths, since the epidemic was declared on 1 June 2020.
- Almost 42,000 people have been vaccinated in the effort to contain the epidemic. Nearly 83,000 alerts were reported and 98.4% of them investigated within 24 hours. Samples of around 15,000 people were so far tested in laboratories. Almost 21,000 contacts of confirmed and suspected EVD cases needed to be followed and over 3.2 million travellers have been screened.
- With the end of the outbreak, a 90-day phase of heightened surveillance enters into force, including the presence of epidemiologists from the World Health Organisation in all of the 13 health zones previously affected by the epidemic.
- An updated response plan and budget, covering this transition phase, is being finalised by the authorities.