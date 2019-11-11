11 Nov 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo: Emergency Situation Report #15

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 09 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (195.71 KB)

In numbers

15.9 million food insecure people and 5 million children acutely malnourished

5.2 million people assisted in 2018

5.1 million people targeted in 2019

1.17 million people reached per month on average

Highlights

  • In 2019, WFP continues its corporate Level 3 emergency response, planning to reach 5.1 million people with food and nutrition assistance.

  • Hunger remains a major concern, as 15.9 million people are considered to be food insecure in the preliminary results of the 17th Integrated Phase Classification. WFP’s corporate emergency response has been extended for another six months until April 2020, in order to stem a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Situation Update

  • Food insecurity remains critical in DRC. The preliminary results of the 17th Integrated Phase Classification (“IPC”) indicate that 15.9 million people, representing 26 percent of the population analysed, are food insecure. Conflict and displacement remain the primary drivers of this crisis, alongside insufficient agricultural production and limited access to land. WFP continues its corporate Level 3 emergency response covering the six most populous and conflict-affected provinces in Eastern DRC,
    Tanganyika and the Greater Kasai region. This emergency response has been extended until April 2020, and now includes a seventh province, Kasai Orientale, where the food security situation has deteriorated drastically this year. WFP is also supporting the DRC Government in tackling the ongoing Ebola epidemic that has so far claimed over 2,100 lives.

  • WFP operates in an increasingly complex and challenging environment. Insecurity in Eastern DRC continues to complicate WFP’s delivery of humanitarian assistance. In October, WFP staff and beneficiaries were relocated from a distribution site in Rutshuru, North Kivu, due to armed group activity nearby. Armed clashes in the hauts and moyens plateaux of South Kivu province are ongoing and have led to the displacement of over 50,000 vulnerable people in September and October.

  • Ebola: In more than one year since the beginning of the outbreak, Ebola has infected over 3,200 people and claimed some 2,100 lives. In recent weeks, the number of new Ebola cases has shown a consistent decline. Although this decline is encouraging, reporting is contingent upon the level of access and security. “Hot spots” have shifted from urban settings to more rural, hard-to-reach communities across a more concentrated geographical area.

  • On 18 October, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola epidemic remains a public health emergency of international concern. Whilst the number of affected health zones has decreased, ongoing insecurity and community resistance has led to the suspension of activities in certain areas. When response activities are suspended, the likelihood of underreporting and the potential for the disease to spread to new areas increases. WFP supports the calls by the Congolese Government and WHO for greater communication and engagement within communities. WFP continues to support the ongoing response by providing vital food and nutrition assistance, critical logistics services and operational support to the medical response teams, enabling a swift response in remote affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.