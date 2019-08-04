Democratic Republic of Congo: Emergency Situation Report #14, 4 August 2019

Highlights

• In 2019, WFP continues its corporate emergency response interventions, with the aim of assisting 5.1 million people with food and nutrition assistance and has already reached 4.4 million people in the first half of the year. • One year since the declaration of the Ebola outbreak in 2018, the outbreak has now been declared a public health emergency of international concern, signaling the urgent need for increased preparedness and response measures. WFP is scaling up its response, continuing to provide vital food and nutrition assistance and operational support.

In numbers

13.1 million food insecure people and 5 million children acutely malnourished

5.2 million people assisted in 2018

5.1 million people targeted in 2019 and 4.4 million people reached in the first six months

Situation Update

• DRC is the world’s second largest hunger crisis, with 13 million people living in acute food insecurity and 4.9 million children suffering from acute malnutrition. DRC faces multiple crises which WFP and its partners are tackling simultaneously. Alongside a Level 3 Emergency intervention covering the six most food insecure provinces, WFP plays a key role in supporting the DRC Government in fighting against the Ebola epidemic that has so far claimed over 1,700 lives.

• Armed conflict and insecurity are some of the main drivers of hunger, as those displaced during conflict lack sustainable access to agricultural land and become dependent on humanitarian assistance for survival. Such mass displacements have occurred in Ituri province, where there are now approximately 360,000 internally displaced people (IDPs). Armed clashes in the hauts and moyens plateaux of South Kivu province led to the displacement of 147,000 vulnerable people. Attacks in Kamango, North Kivu, have also led to the displacement of over 60,000 people to Nobili, near the border with Uganda.