26 Dec 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo: Emergency Situation Report #10, 26 December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 26 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (405.6 KB)

Highlights

• WFP’s operational scale-up in six conflict-affected provinces is on track. Between January and November, WFP reached 5 million people, 90 percent of the 5.4 million targeted for food and nutrition assistance in 2018.

• The Ebola outbreak has possibly claimed more than 330 lives in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. WFP is providing food and nutrition assistance and supporting the overall response with logistics, aviation, and information and communications technology.

Situation Update

The humanitarian landscape in DRC has been rendered more complicated by a near doubling of the number of acutely food insecure people between 2017 and 2018 — to 13.1 million — another Ebola outbreak, the precipitous return of some 380,000 of its nationals from Angola, increased disruption by armed groups and tensions in the run-up to presidential and legislative elections which were originally planned for 23 December but were later postponed.

• The results of the 16th Integrated Phase Classification (IPC), which were announced by the Minister of Agriculture on 6 December, showed that 13.1 million Congolese live in IPC phase 3 (“crisis”) or phase 4 (“emergency”). Several factors explain this alarming trend. First, there is a domestic food production deficit of 20 percent. Second, because of conflict and violence, farmers are displaced and lose crops and assets. Third, deepening poverty and diminishing agricultural yields lead to poor diets and nutritional deficiencies.

Insecurity: On 17 December, a WFP driver was tragically shot and killed in North Kivu, following an ambush by three unidentified armed men in civilian clothes. The armed men thereafter broke the windows of the WFP vehicle and robbed the three other WFP staff members on board.

• In North Kivu, one Tanzanian and six Malawian MONUSCO peacekeepers were killed on 15 November during a joint operation by MONUSCO and government troops, against the Allied Democratic Forces in Beni. Ten other peacekeepers were wounded.

• In parts of South Kivu, sporadic clashes between government forces and armed groups restricted humanitarian access. As a result, more than 100,000 internally displaced people (IDPs), returnees and host families could not be given food assistance. WFP continued distributions to IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host families in more accessible locations in the province.

Food insecurity: Evidence of deep food insecurity is the estimated 4.6 million children who are malnourished, 2.2 million of them severely malnourished. DRC has a serious food deficit of 7 million tons, putting more than 20 million people at risk of hunger.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.