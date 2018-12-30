30 Dec 2018

Democratic Republic of Congo - Elections and unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 December 2018)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Dec 2018

On 28 December, protests continued in eastern cities, in response to the decision to cancel voting in Beni, Butembo and Yumbi. In Goma, police fired tear gas during a standoff with protesters and demonstrators. In Beni, 8 health facilities (non-Ebola related) have been vandalised. On 29 December, the situation in Beni, Butembo and Goma cities was more quiet. On 29 December, Kinshasa remained calm although the police deployment has been visible in several parts of the city. Elections have started in the rest of the country, today Sunday 30 December.

