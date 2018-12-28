Democratic Republic of the Congo - Elections and unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2018)

The opposition coalition called for a ''ville morte'' to take place on 28 December, in protest against the decision to delay elections in the cities of Beni, Butembo (because of the Ebola epidemic and violence) and Yumbi (ethnic violence).

In Beni, protests against elections delay and barricades have occurred in different places in the city. WHO teams are not operating today. In Butembo the situation is calmer than in Beni and Ebola activities are ongoing.

In Goma protesters have been present since early morning in several neighborhoods, police has intervened to disperse them, shops were closed and meetings have been cancelled and re-scheduled for January.

In Kinshasa the situation remains tense at political level, while the town itself remains relatively quiet. The EU Ambassador has been asked to leave the country within 48 hours in retaliation measure against EU continued sanctions.