Democratic Republic of the Congo - Education Dashboard (as of 30 June 2021)
2. About UNHCR Response in Education
UNHCR advocates optimal access to inclusive quality education for all school-age children falling within its mandate through their inclusion in the national education systems of the DRC. In 2021, the UNHCR plans to: assist 22,175 refugee students in primary school and 1,832 in secondary school, build and rehabilitate 3 school infrastructures to increase their reception capacities, these are existing schools in host communities, support 4 schools to use technology in the delivery of educational services and to offer material support to 9 mixed sports clubs made up of young refugees and indigenous people residing in the reception areas. UNHCR's education interventions focus on access to primary education for children living in camps, sites, urban areas and refugee host communities in the DRC.
UNHCR operates in the following provinces: North and South Ubangi, Haut Uele, Ituri, Bas Uele, South Kivu, North Kivu (Goma), South Kivu (Bukavu and Fizi), Haut Katanga (Lubumbashi), Lualaba (Kolwezi) and Kinshasa.
Main achievements (March to June):
In partnership with the NGOs which ensure the implementation of educational support activities, the provincial divisions of EPST and UNICEF, UNHCR provided material assistance to 21,451 refugee students in the primary cycle and to 4,132 adolescents. refugees.
UNHCR assistance is provided through:
the transfer of cash to parents (1,059) in urban areas and participation in the community mechanism for the support of 150 teachers not paid by the State in rural areas.
the construction of 2 school infrastructures in the villages of reception of the Central African refugees in Modale and the Sudanese of the south in Bele. Two other schools have been rehabilitated in Fizi territory.
maintenance of IT tools in the 4 schools attended by Central African refugees to provide educational services through technology;
provision of sports equipment and supervision by sports supervisors of 12 mixed sports clubs made up of refugees and natives. In addition, 2,344 Burundian children (3-5 years old) have benefited from preschool supervision and 50 students are supported in the tertiary sector in Kinshasa through scholarships granted to them by the UNHCR and the DAFI program.
Observations:
The school dropout of more than 5,000 Sudanese children and refugee children residing in Goma due to poor coverage of educational assistance and the lack of financial resources of refugee parents to meet various school fees at the primary level;
An increase of 1,830 enrolled in secondary to secondary cycle during the second trimester;
The lack of hand washing devices, soaps, nose cash and insufficient hygienic latrine facilities in schools in rural areas;
Plethora of classrooms that do not guarantee social distancing.