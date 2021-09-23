Democratic Republic of the Congo - Education Dashboard (as of 30 June 2021)

2. About UNHCR Response in Education

UNHCR advocates optimal access to inclusive quality education for all school-age children falling within its mandate through their inclusion in the national education systems of the DRC. In 2021, the UNHCR plans to: assist 22,175 refugee students in primary school and 1,832 in secondary school, build and rehabilitate 3 school infrastructures to increase their reception capacities, these are existing schools in host communities, support 4 schools to use technology in the delivery of educational services and to offer material support to 9 mixed sports clubs made up of young refugees and indigenous people residing in the reception areas. UNHCR's education interventions focus on access to primary education for children living in camps, sites, urban areas and refugee host communities in the DRC.

UNHCR operates in the following provinces: North and South Ubangi, Haut Uele, Ituri, Bas Uele, South Kivu, North Kivu (Goma), South Kivu (Bukavu and Fizi), Haut Katanga (Lubumbashi), Lualaba (Kolwezi) and Kinshasa.

Main achievements (March to June):

In partnership with the NGOs which ensure the implementation of educational support activities, the provincial divisions of EPST and UNICEF, UNHCR provided material assistance to 21,451 refugee students in the primary cycle and to 4,132 adolescents. refugees.

UNHCR assistance is provided through: