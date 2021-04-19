Democratic Republic of the Congo - Education Dashboard (as of 28 February 2021)

4. About UNHCR education strategy in DRCongo

UNHCR’s vision is the Inclusion of refugee children and youth in equitable quality education within the DRC’s national systems and under the same conditions as indigenous people. To meet the education needs of refugees in the DRC, UNHCR uses the strategy to promote partnerships, collaboration with the government (ministries in charge of national education in the DRC) and approaches that allow everyone from refugee children and youth and their host communities, to access to an inclusive, equitable and quality education that enables them to learn, thrive and develop their potential, strengthen their individual resilience and contribute to peaceful coexistence.

With the resources made available to it, UNHCR focuses its interventions on supporting the access of refugee children to basic education in public schools in partnership with United Nations system agencies such as UNICEF, national and international non-government organizations, as well as development actors and those in the private sectors who support the education system in the DRC.

UNHCR is advocating with its partners for the mobilization of funds to support the construction and rehabilitation of additional classrooms and sanitation facilities as well as the provision of schools with the necessary teaching equipment and materials. UNHCR works in collaboration with the government of the DRC, in particular the national ministries in charge of national education at the national and provincial levels to lead the advocacy in favor of the mechanization of new teachers without registration number of the public service, who teach in schools attended by refugees so that they are paid by the DRC government.

UNHCR advocates with development actors, embassies, Non-governement organizations and private actors to support the education of refugees beyond the primary cycle, especially the secondary and tertiary levels.