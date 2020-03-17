Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 84

1. Situation update

There have been no new cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported since 17 February 2020. On 3 March 2020, the only person confirmed to have EVD in the last 21 days (Figure 1) was discharged from an Ebola Treatment Centre after recovering and testing negative twice for the virus. On 9 March, the last 46 contacts finished their follow-up. These are important milestones in the outbreak. However, there is still a high risk of re-emergence of EVD, and a critical need to maintain response operations to rapidly detect and respond to any new cases, to prioritize ongoing support and health monitoring for survivors – as outlined in the WHO recommended criteria for declaring the end of the EVD outbreak.

Surveillance, pathogen detection, and clinical management activities continue, including alert validation, contact follow-up, rapid diagnosis of suspected cases, and building partnerships with community members to strengthen investigation of potential EVD deaths in communities.

Insecurity remains a challenge, hindering ongoing surveillance activities in some areas, which could delay the detection of potential reintroduction events.

In the past week (9–15 March 2020), 33 026 alerts were reported and investigated. Of these, 2550 alerts were validated as suspected cases, requiring specialized care and laboratory testing to rule-out EVD. On average, people stay in these facilities for three days while waiting for EVD to be definitively ruled out (i.e. after two negative polymerase chain reaction tests 48 hours apart), while care is provided for their illness under isolation precautions. Timely testing of suspected cases continues to be provided across 11 laboratories in cities that have been affected by the outbreak. From 9 to 15 March, 2760 samples were tested including: 1565 blood samples from alive, suspected cases; 405 swabs from community deaths; and 790 samples from re-tested patients. Overall, laboratory activity was roughly similar to the prior week, but down from weeks prior to this.

Throughout the outbreak, alert rates steadily climbed as active and passive case finding systems were strengthened, reaching additional health zones involved in the evolution of the outbreak, and continuously adapted to suit local context. With the decline in confirmed case incidence and gradual transition toward routine disease surveillance systems, alert rates have, as expected, begun to decline in some areas. It, however, remains important for appropriate levels of surveillance to be maintained through the end of outbreak declaration to rapidly detect relapse, reintroduction or newemergence events, thereby providing an opportunity to implement effective control measures and avoid a potential resurgence of the outbreak.

As of 15 March 2020, a total of 3444 EVD cases were reported from 29 health zones (Table 1, Figure 2), including 3310 confirmed and 134 probable cases have been reported, of which 2264 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1931) were female, 28% (975) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (171) were healthcare workers.

No funding for the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been received by WHO since December 2019. An urgent injection of US$ 20 million is required to ensure that response teams have the capacity to maintain the appropriate level of operations through to the beginning of May 2020, and are able to rapidly respond to any flare-ups. If no new resources are received, WHO risks running out of funds for the Ebola response before the end of the outbreak. For more information see this recent statement: https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/06-03-2020-end-in-sight-but-flare-u...