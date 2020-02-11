Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 79

1. Situation update

From 3 to 9 February 2020, three new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported in Beni Health Zone, North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (Figure 1). All of the cases were registered as contacts and two were under surveillance at the time of detection.

In the past 21 days (20 January to 9 February 2020), 13 new confirmed cases were reported from four of the 30 health areas in two active health zones in North Kivu Province (Figure 2, Table 1): Beni (92%; n=12) and Mabalako (8%; n=1) Health Zones. Although recent trends of this outbreak, including the small number of weekly cases and limited geographic area affected by EVD are encouraging, continued vigilance is crutial, particularly for contact identification and follow up, in order to interrupt possible nosocomial transmission linked to traditional practitioner facilities. In the last 21 days, there were three cases of the 13 new confirmed cases who passed away in the community, outside of Ebola treatement centres.

The security situation in several EVD-affected health areas remain unstable and unpredictable. On 8 February, a health centre was attacked in Butembo, destroying equipment and infrastructure. On 8 February 2020, an attack on civilians in Mabalako Health Zone led to a suspension of response activities for 48 hours. This attack resulted in displacement of people fearing armed attacks.

As of 9 February 2020, a total of 3431 EVD cases, including 3308 confirmed and 123 probable cases have been reported, of which 2253 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1920) were female, 28% (968) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (172) were healthcare workers.