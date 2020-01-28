28 Jan 2020

Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 77

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.46 MB)

Situation Update

From 20 to 26 January 2020, four new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported in Beni Health Zone in North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Among the four cases, three were registered as contacts, including one under surveillance at the time of detection. The other confirmed case was not identified as a contact and stayed in the community for four days prior to being admitted to an Ebola treatment centre. This individual infected the two most recent cases reported in Beni Health Zone through possible nosocomial transmission. This information reinforces the importance of close and thorough monitoring of patients in healthcare facilities that have concurrently admitted confirmed cases of EVD. All new cases reported in the past week were linked to the known transmission chain that originated in December 2019 in Aloya Health Area in Mabalako Health Zone.

In the past 21 days (6 to 26 January 2020), 27 confirmed cases were reported from five of the 50 health areas in three active health zones in North Kivu Province (Figure 2, Table 1): Beni (59%; n=16), Mabalako (37%; n=10) and Musienene (4%; n=1) Health Zones in North Kivu Province. In the past three weeks, no new cases were reported in Ituri Province. As of 26 January, more than 21 days have passed without reports of new confirmed cases in Kalunguta (29 days), Katwa (26 days), Butembo (23 days) and Mambasa (21 days) Health Zones.

As of 26 January 2020, a total of 3418 EVD cases, including 3299 confirmed and 119 probable cases have been reported, of which 2240 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1916) were female, 28% (963) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (172) were health care workers.

