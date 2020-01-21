Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 76

Date of issue: 21 January 2020

Data as reported by: 19 January 2020

1. Situation update

From 13 to 19 January 2020, 15 new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported from North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The cases were reported from Beni (9 cases) and Mabalako (6 cases) Health Zones and all were linked to a confirmed case in a known chain of transmission.

The origins of a cluster of five cases in Kalunguta, a cluster of four cases in Mambasa , and a single case in Katwa (all reported in External Situation Report 74, issued on 7 January 2020), are currently still under investigation.

In the past 21 days (30 December 2019 to 19 January 2020), 37 confirmed cases were reported from 12 of the 87 health areas in six active health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces (Figure 2, Table 1): Mabalako (32%; n=12), Beni (32%; n=12), Butembo (19%; n=7), Katwa (3%; n=1), Musienene (3%; n=1) Health Zones in North Kivu Province and Mambasa (11%; n=) Health Zone in Ituri Province. As of 19 January, more than 21 days have passed without reports of new confirmed cases in Kalunguta Health Zone.

Of the 37 people confirmed with Ebola virus disease in the past 21 days, 29 (78%) were isolated within the first two days after the onset of symptoms, meaning they have better chances of survival and are less likely to infect contacts in the community. In Beni Health Zone there are 82 contacts in Butsili Health Area and 201 contacts in Bundji Health Area who are entering or who are currently in their high-risk period (seven to 13 days after last exposure to the virus). All followed contacts in Butembo and Katwa Health Zones are no longer in their high-risk period. Exhaustive contact enumeration as well as vigilant contact tracing are key to tackling this outbreak.

As of 19 January 2020, a total of 3414 EVD cases, including 3295 confirmed and 119 probable cases have been reported, of which 2237 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1911) were female, 28% (963) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (171) were health workers.