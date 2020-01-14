Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 75

From 6 to 12 January 2020, eight new confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) were reported from Mabalako, Beni, and Musienene Health Zones in North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Of these cases, three were reported in Beni Health Zone, where no cases had been reported for 29 days, and one was reported in Musienene Health Zone, where no cases had been reported for 132 days. These four cases are linked to the transmission chain that originated in Aloya Health Area, Mabalako Health Zone, and were not unexpected given known links between Mabalako and Beni.

In the past 21 days (23 December 2019 to 12 January 2020), 36 confirmed cases were reported from 14 of the 87 health areas in seven active health zones in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces: Mabalako (36%; n=13), Butembo (22%; n=8), Beni (8%; n=3), Kalunguta (14%; n=5), Katwa (6%; n=2), Musienene (3%; n=1) Health Zones in North Kivu Province and Mambasa (11%; n=4) Health Zone in Ituri Province. Almost half (17/36) of these cases were isolated three or more days after symptom onset (including three community deaths), none of whom were known or being followed as contacts.

As of 12 January 2020, a total of 3398 EVD cases, including 3280 confirmed and 118 probable cases have been reported, of which 2235 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1907) were female, 28% (959) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (169) were healthcare workers.