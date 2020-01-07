07 Jan 2020

Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 74

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)

Since the last Situation Report 73 issued on 24 December 2019, 28 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases were reported from five health zones in two affected provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 23 December 2019 to 5 January 2020. The new confirmed cases in the past 14 days are from Butembo, Katwa, Kalunguta, Mabalako and Mambasa. The source of exposure for the four new cases reported from Mambasa Health Zone, Ituri Province is currently under investigation. Mambasa Health Zone had previously not had a confirmed case for 66 days. Similarly, the source of exposure of the initial case reported in Kalunguta at the end of December is still under investigation.

Eight of the ten cases reported in Butembo and Katwa in the past 14 days are linked to a transmission chain of more than 50 people that originated in Aloya Health Area, Mabalako Health Zone.

In the past 21 days (16 December 2019 to 5 January 2020), 42 confirmed cases were reported from 13 of the 87 health areas within five active health zones in North Kivu and Ituri provinces (Figure 2, Table 1): Mabalako (50%; n=21 cases), Butembo (24%; n=10 cases), Kalunguta (12%; n=5), Katwa (5%; n=2) in North Kivu province and Mambasa (10%; n=4) in Ituri Province.

As of 5 January 2020, a total of 3390 EVD cases, including 3272 confirmed and 118 probable cases have been reported, of which 2233 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1903) were female, 28% (956) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (168) were healthcare workers.

