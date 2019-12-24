Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 73

1. Situation update

In the week of 16 to 22 December 2019, 14 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases were reported from four health areas within two health zones in North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The new confirmed cases in the past week are from Mabalako Health Zone (12/14; 86%) and Butembo Health Zone (2/14; 14%).

All 14 cases reported in the past seven days are linked to the case in Aloya health area, in which one individual was a potential source of infection for a transmission chain currently linking 39 people reported between 8 and 22 December 2019. Based on the preliminary sequencing of samples from this individual, this is being classified as a relapse of EVD. A total of 29 reported cases are thought to have direct epidemiological links to this case, and 10 cases are likely the result of further secondary transmission of EVD.

In the past 21 days (2 to 22 December 2019), 49 confirmed cases were reported from 12 health areas within six neighbouring active health zones in North Kivu and Ituri provinces (Figure 2, Table 1): Mabalako (76%; n=37 cases), Beni (12%; n=6), Mandima (4%; n=2), Butembo (4%; n=2), Oicha (2%; n=1), and Biena (2%; n=1).

As of 22 December 2019, a total of 3362 EVD cases, including 3244 confirmed and 118 probable cases have been reported, of which 2226 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 66%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (n=1892) were female, 28% (n=945) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (n=169) were healthcare workers.