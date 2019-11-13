13 Nov 2019

Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 67

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 12 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (907.9 KB)

1. Situation update

Over the last three months, there has been a steady decrease in confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At the peak of the epidemic in the last week of April 2019, 120 cases were reported. In the week of 4 to 10 November 2019 only 12 cases were reported. Teams are building on this progress by enhancing efforts to thoroughly investigate all new cases and improving contact tracing in order to break the remaining transmission chains.

All cases in the past week had linkages to Biakato Mine Health Area in Mandima Health Zone, though only one case was reported from this health area. Of the 11 cases reported outside of Biakato Mine Health Area, over half of these cases (n=7) were the result of local transmission after reintroduction of cases from Biakato and the remaining four were a result of movement to or from the area. In the past week, five (41%) of the cases were linked to nosocomial transmission, with four of these linked to a case imported in Beni Health Zone from Biakato Mines Health Area. Of the confirmed cases in the past week, all but one were known contacts prior to being linked to a confirmed case. Follow-up of contacts had temporarily declined in certain areas, particularly in Beni and Mabalako Health Zones. In Beni, registered contacts under surveillance decreased from 98% to 78% between 29 October to 6 November 2019. This is the result of a sudden increase in the number of contacts listed around newly reported cases. Follow up of contacts has improved in recent days to 86% on 10 November 2019 due to scaling up of contact tracing efforts in the health zone.

In the 21 days from 21 October to 10 November 2019, 15 health areas and five health zones have reported cases. During this period, a total of 42 confirmed cases were reported, with Mabalako (38%; n=16 cases), Mandima (36%; n=15 cases), and Beni (14%; n=6 cases) as the principal hot spots.

As of 10 November 2019, a total of 3287 EVD cases were reported, including 3169 confirmed and 118 probable cases, of which 2193 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1854) were female, 28% (929) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (163) were healthcare workers.

