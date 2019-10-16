Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 63

1. Situation update

In the past week, from 7 to 13 October, 15 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases were reported from five health zones in two affected provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While it is encouraging to see another week of relatively low numbers of newly confirmed cases (Figure 1), these are occurring in a concentrated area where limited access and insecurity pose challenges for the response. In such environments, risks of resurgence remain very high, as do the risks of re-dispersion of cases. For example, this past week, several people who were eventually confirmed as positive for EVD sought healthcare in health zones which are no longer experiencing ongoing transmission, such as Beni.

The proportion of confirmed cases listed as contacts has decreased in the past week from 57% to 13%, the lowest since mid-January. The majority (87%) of confirmed cases in the past week had links to the Biakato Mines Health Area in the Mandima Health Zone, with the remaining confirmed cases linked to the Mambasa Health Zone. Insecure environments in both Mandima and Mambasa Health Zones can diminish response activities related to disrupting transmission chains such as contact tracing, linkage of cases, safe and dignified burials, decontamination of affected residences, and vaccination rings.

In the 21 days from 23 September to 13 October, the number of affected health areas has decreased, with 22 health areas and 10 health zones reporting new cases (Table 1, Figure 2). During this period, a total of 49 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Mandima (43%; n=21 cases), Mambasa (12%; n=6 cases) and Oicha (12%; n=6 cases).

As of 13 October 2019, a total of 3220 EVD cases were reported, including 3106 confirmed and 114 probable cases, of which 2150 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases, 56% (1806) were female, 28% (915) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (162) were healthcare workers.

Following the declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on 17 July 2019, the Director-General will reconvene the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR) on 18 October to review and potentially update the Temporary Recommendations made, and determine if the event still constitutes a PHEIC.

Under Pillar 1, the public health pillar of the Strategic Response Plan, the estimated funding requirement for all partners for the period July to December 2019 is US$ 287 million, including US$ 140 million for WHO. As of 15 October 2019, US$ 65.8 million has been received by WHO, with additional funds committed or pledged.

Further resources are needed to fully fund the response through to December 2019 and into Q1 2020. Under Pillar 5, the Regional Preparedness pillar, the funding requirement for all partners is US$ 66 million, of which WHO requires US$ 21 million. As of 15 October 2019, WHO has received US$ 3.8 million. While some additional pledges are in the pipeline, increased funding for preparedness in neighboring countries is urgently needed. WHO is appealing to donors to provide generous support. A summary of funding received by WHO since the start of this outbreak can be found here.