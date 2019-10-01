Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 61

In the past week, from 23 to 29 September, 20 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases, with an additional 12 deaths and an additional three probable cases validated from late August/early September, have been reported from seven health zones in two affected provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This perceived decrease in the number of cases should be interpreted with caution, as operational and security challenges in certain health zones make it difficult to undertake case detection and response functions. An increase in the number of reported cases is expected in the coming weeks once response activities resume in full.

The security situation in the overall operational areas of the EVD response is reported calm with no major security incidents affecting operations between the period between 26 to 29 September 2019. Some isolated incidents of community resistance were reported, and dangerous road condition due to heavy rain, prevented EVD teams from accessing certain operational areas, with delays of several hours reported. The Mambasa Health Zone has reported about a third of community incidents since August 2019. To strengthen the participation and engagement of local communities in this area, a WHO team of experts was set up to implement the Strategic Response Plan 4 (SRP4) approach and strategy, together with La Commission Communication de Risque et Engagement Communautaire (CREC) sub-commission. Despite work by the government security forces to attempt to gain control of the Lwemba area, in Mandima Health Zone, after a major security incident, response activities have been halted for over two weeks. Limited access to Lwemba can contribute to further spread in areas where the situation is improving.

Both Mambasa and Mandima Health Zone pose operational challenges but also offer opportunities. These zones are less densely populated than Butembo, Katwa, Beni and surrounding zones. This results in issues in terms of accessibility and logistical challenges in reaching affected villages. An opportunity that arises from these more rural setting is limited potential for nosocomial transmission in healthcare facilities. In the past 21 days we have seen that 63% of transmissions occur in social network vs 7% due to possible nosocomial transmission.

In Mambasa delays in scaling up EVD awareness activities and effective involvement of the community and civil society in the response have led to community resistance. While in Lwemba, poor EVD awareness, compounded by armed conflict, has led to heightened community resistance. This has resulted in difficulties in investigating and testing community deaths, probably leading to under-reporting of community deaths in this area.

In the 21 days from 9 to 29 September 2019, 34 health areas in 13 health zones (out of 29 affected so far) reported new cases. During this period, a total of 110 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Mambasa (27%; n=30 cases), Mandima (23%; n=25 cases), Kalunguta (14%; n=15 cases) and Komanda (12%; n=13 cases).

As of 29 September 2019, a total of 3191 EVD cases were reported, including 3077 confirmed and 114 probable cases, of which 2133 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age data, 56% (1788) were female, 28% (906) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (161) were healthcare workers. A total of 984 survivors have been reported so far.

Under Pillar 1 of the current Strategic Response Plan, the estimated funding requirement for all partners for the period July to December 2019 is US$ 287 million, including US$ 120-140 million for WHO. As of 1 October 2019, close to US$ 60 million have been received by WHO, with further funds committed or pledged. Currently available funds will close the financing gap up until the end of October 2019. Further resources are needed to fund the response through to December 2019, and WHO is appealing to donors to provide generous support. A summary of funding received by WHO since the start of this outbreak can be found here.