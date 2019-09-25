Democratic Republic of Congo: Ebola Virus Disease - External Situation Report 60

1. Situation update

In the past week, from 16 to 22 September, 39 new confirmed Ebola virus disease (EVD) cases, with an additional 22 deaths, have been reported from nine health zones in three affected provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Pockets of insecurity in the affected areas, along with localised security incidents, continue to hinder response activities, including safe and dignified burials (SDB), vaccination, contact tracing and case reporting. For instance, a recent major security incident in Lwemba, within Mandima health zone is still preventing response activities in this area. Overall, these incidents underscore the need for continued and proactive engagement and sensitizing of local communities, especially in the high risk areas that may not currently be affected. In the 21 days from 2 to 22 September 2019, 45 health areas in 13 health zones reported new cases. During this period, a total of 129 confirmed cases were reported, with the majority coming from the health zones of Mambasa (25%, n=32 cases), Mandima (19%, n=25 cases), Kalunguta (17%, n=22 cases) and Beni (11%, n=14 cases).

As of 22 September 2019, a total of 3168 EVD cases were reported, including 3057 confirmed and 111 probable cases, of which 2118 cases died (overall case fatality ratio 67%). Of the total confirmed and probable cases with reported sex and age data, 56% (1772) were female, 28% (900) were children aged less than 18 years, and 5% (160) were healthcare workers.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo health authorities have endorsed the use of a second investigational Ebola vaccine with at-risk populations in areas that do not have active EVD transmission. Regular vaccination activities in EVD-affected areas will continue. See the full update here.

Under Pillar 1 of the current Strategic Response Plan, the estimated funding requirement for all partners for the period July to December 2019 is US$ 287 million, including US$ 120-140 million for WHO. As of 24 September 2019, close to US$ 60 million have been received by WHO, with further funds committed or pledged. Currently available funds will close the financing gap up until the end of October 2019. Further resources are needed to fund the response through to December 2019, and WHO is appealing to donors to provide generous support. A summary of funding received by WHO since the start of this outbreak can be found here.